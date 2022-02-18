Deepika Padukone reveals when The Intern will go on floors; Says ‘Third wave threw a few things off course’

Deepika Padukone, who was recently seen in Shakun Batra directorial Gehraiyaan, has been creating a lot of buzz for her impressive line up of movies which has got the fans excited. Amid her upcoming projects, the Bollywood adaptation of the Hollywood film The Intern has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. The movie happens to be co-produced by Deepika and also stars Amitabh Bachchan in the lead. And while fans are waiting for the movie, the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actress has finally spilled the beans about the shooting of The Intern.

During her recent interaction with Mid Day, Deepika revealed that the third wave of the COVID 19 pandemic delayed their plans to roll The Intern. “The Intern will happen this year, or early 2023. The third wave wasn’t anticipated, so it threw a few things off course,” she added saying that the things are now back on track. To note, The Intern will mark Deepika’s third collaboration with Big B after Aarakshan and Piku. For the uninitiated, Amitabh Bachchan wasn’t the first choice for the movie. The role was first offered to Rishi Kapoor who had also given a nod to the project. However, post his unfortunate demise in 2020, Amitabh Bachchan was approached to step into Rishi's shoes.

Apart from The Intern remake, Deepika is also working on Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan which will mark her fourth collaboration with the superstar after Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and the 2014 release Happy New Year. Besides, she will also be seen sharing the screen space with Hrithik Roshan for the first time in Siddharth Anand’s much talked about Fighter. Deepika also confirmed that she will begin working on the same in the next few months.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone says becoming Alisha in Gehraiyaan has been her most 'visceral and delicious experience'