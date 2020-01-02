Deepika Padukone REVEALS which side of the bed she steps down from; Ranveer Singh’s reply is EPIC

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will be seen in Kabir Khan’s 83 wherein Ranveer will play the role of Kapil Dev and Deepika will essay the role of Romi Dev.

Ever since and have tied the knot, internet cannot get enough of their PDA- be it Insta PDA or PDA at parties, Ranveer and Deepika are one of the most loved couples of B-town. And in the latest, during an award ceremony, it so happened that Kartik Aaryan quizzed the Chhapaak actress as to which side of the bed she steps down from when she wakes up in the morning, and to this, Deepika had a rather honest reply. After a brief pause, Deepika said that, “Right.”

But knowing Ranveer Singh and his sense of humour and public display of love for his wifey, he said that “Haan?”, and then made a straight-face and left Deepika blushing when he said that I don’t let her get out of bed as he said, “Right, left tab hoga jab mai nikalne duga inko.” Well, well, we totally love their bedroom stories. It was only a month back that Deepika and Ranveer celebrated their first wedding anniversary as they jetted off to Tirupati with family to seek blessings and celebrate the day with everyone. Also, DeepVeer were snapped at the Golden Temple to seek blessings of the almighty.

For all those who don’t know, Deepika and Ranveer got married on November 14 and 15, 2018 in Italy and the Padmaavat couple tied the knot after dating each other for six years. On the work front, Deepika and Ranveer have shared screen space in films such as Bajirao Mastani, Ram Leela and Padmaavat and next, they will be seen in Kabir Khan’s 83 wherein Ranveer will play the role of Kapil Dev and Deepika will essay the role of Romi Dev.

