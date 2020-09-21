Deepika Padukone revisits her school days REVEALS she had no time for ‘late nights, TV and movies’
During an interview, Deepika Padukone revealed that she used to get special treatment in her school just because she was the daughter of Prakash Padukone. As we all know, Deepika featured in Nat Geo’s Mega Icons, and that is when she reflected on her school days and got talking about her love for badminton and all things sports. Deepika revealed how her teachers would say, “We would have punished you but we are big fans of your father.” Also, this Padmaavat actress shared her routine as a teenager as she said that she used to wake up around 5 in the morning and go for physical conditioning and then go to school. “As soon as I would finish school, there was no time to chitchat with friends so I would get home, change, have a snack, go to the badminton court, have dinner, be exhausted by that point and go to sleep and then the same thing again,” shared the actress.
Adding, Deepika said that during her growing years, she never watched movies or TV. “That was my life: No late nights, no TV, no movies. Sport teaches you sacrifice, discipline, dedication and determination,” she said. Also, the actress had revealed that amidst all her films, Cocktail was one film that allowed her the experience for the very first time to be truly vulnerable in front of the camera. She added that once she felt that joy, there was no stopping for her after the same.
On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak and next, she will be seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83 where she will essay the role ofRomi Dev, wife of Kapil Dev.
yea...right... now she has a lot of time for drug-parties ...
To all who are saying DP is an established outsider, I hope you’ll realize that she has a pic with Aamir khan at her home in Bangalore when she was 10 years old. She came to Bombay to model and was not immediately spotted by Farah Khan out of nowhere. Just like Ranveer, she used her contacts. Ranveer, DP and Kiara belong to rich families and have connections. Deepika was super ugly when she started. Money, connections, nepotism, and marketing depression can take one places in Bullywood.
Deepika Padukone had magazines interviewing her when she was 12 (magazines don't dedicate pages to any 12-years-olds; she had a very famous father who could make introductions and get people interested in her life that early on).
She was getting the benefits of nepotism even in school?! Always been her father's daughter, always been getting undue privileges.