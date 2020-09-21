  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Deepika Padukone revisits her school days REVEALS she had no time for ‘late nights, TV and movies’

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak and next, she will be seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83
51702 reads Mumbai
Deepika Padukone reveals she had no time for movies in schoolDeepika Padukone revisits her school days REVEALS she had no time for ‘late nights, TV and no movies’
  • 4
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

During an interview, Deepika Padukone revealed that she used to get special treatment in her school just because she was the daughter of Prakash Padukone. As we all know, Deepika featured in Nat Geo’s Mega Icons, and that is when she reflected on her school days and got talking about her love for badminton and all things sports. Deepika revealed how her teachers would say, “We would have punished you but we are big fans of your father.” Also, this Padmaavat actress shared her routine as a teenager as she said that she used to wake up around 5 in the morning and go for physical conditioning and then go to school. “As soon as I would finish school, there was no time to chitchat with friends so I would get home, change, have a snack, go to the badminton court, have dinner, be exhausted by that point and go to sleep and then the same thing again,” shared the actress.

Adding, Deepika said that during her growing years, she never watched movies or TV. “That was my life: No late nights, no TV, no movies. Sport teaches you sacrifice, discipline, dedication and determination,” she said. Also, the actress had revealed that amidst all her films, Cocktail was one film that allowed her the experience for the very first time to be truly vulnerable in front of the camera. She added that once she felt that joy, there was no stopping for her after the same.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak and next, she will be seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83 where she will essay the role ofRomi Dev, wife of Kapil Dev.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone gives a glimpse of her weekend in Goa ahead of her 'surprise' amid Shakun Batra's film shoot

Credits :Nat Geo India

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Hina Khan on meeting Priyanka Chopra, love life, Cannes debut on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Ronit Roy on being out of work, worked as Aamir Khan’s bodyguard, called junior artist in the untold story
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna’s stylist Shravya Varma reveals all about their style choices
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Anonymous 1 hour ago

yea...right... now she has a lot of time for drug-parties ...

Anonymous 1 hour ago

To all who are saying DP is an established outsider, I hope you’ll realize that she has a pic with Aamir khan at her home in Bangalore when she was 10 years old. She came to Bombay to model and was not immediately spotted by Farah Khan out of nowhere. Just like Ranveer, she used her contacts. Ranveer, DP and Kiara belong to rich families and have connections. Deepika was super ugly when she started. Money, connections, nepotism, and marketing depression can take one places in Bullywood.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Deepika Padukone had magazines interviewing her when she was 12 (magazines don't dedicate pages to any 12-years-olds; she had a very famous father who could make introductions and get people interested in her life that early on).

Anonymous 1 hour ago

She was getting the benefits of nepotism even in school?! Always been her father's daughter, always been getting undue privileges.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement