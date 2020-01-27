Deepika Padukone & Rishi Kapoor to headline The Intern's Hindi adaptation; Here's when it will release

Deepika Padukone announces her next movie after Chhapaak as Indian adaptation of Hollywood movie The Intern wherein she will be collaborating with ex-beau Ranbir Kapoor’s father Rishi Kapoor.

The year 2020 has started on a great note for . After all, the diva added another feather to her cap as she made her debut as a producer with her recent release Chhapaak. While the movie failed to create a buzz at the ticket windows, Deepika’s performance was well appreciated as acid attack survivor Malti. Ever since the release of Chhapaak, there have been speculations about Deepika’s next project. And now the Padmaavat actress has put all the speculations to rest as she has announced her next project as The Intern.

To note, the movie will be the official Bollywood adaptation of 2015 Hollywood release The Intern starring Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway and Rene Russo in the lead. Interestingly, the movie will also star Deepika’s ex-beau ’s father in a key role. The movie will mark Deepika’s second collaboration with Rishi after their 2009 release Love Aaj Kal. Making the big announcement on social media, Deepika also revealed the while she will be producing the movie with Sunir Kheterpal, The Intern will hit the screens in 2021.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone’s post:

Deepika’s big announcement also brings to light the trend of making Bollywood adaptation of popular international movies. For the uninitiated, ’s much talked about movie Laal Singh Chaddha is the official adaptation of Hollywood cult classic Forrest Gump and will be releasing on Christmas this year. On the other hand, is also working on the Bollywood adaptation of Tate Taylor’s mystery drama The Girl On The Train.

Credits :Instagram

Read More