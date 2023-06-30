Deepika Padukone rocks all-white look as she returns to Mumbai post shooting for Prabhas starrer Project K

Deepika Padukone is one of the busiest actresses in town. She was last seen in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham and the film went on to break several records at the box office. Post the mega success of Pathaan, Deepika is now all set to be seen in two big films, Project K and Fighter. Currently, she is busy shooting for Nag Ashwin's Project K with Prabhas. On Friday morning, the actress was seen returning to Mumbai post shooting the film in Hyderabad.

Deepika Padukone returns to Mumbai

Deepika has teamed up with Prabhas for the first time. Even though details about the film have been kept under wraps but the excitement around it is sky-high. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani and Kamal Haasan in important roles. Deepika, who was recently seen traveling to Hyderabad, was seen returning to the city in style a while ago. She rocked an all-white airport look paired with cool sunnies, a sleek bun, and a massive hang bag. The dimpled beauty makes everything she wears look stylish! Have a look:

After the video and pictures were shared online, Deepika's fans were seen reacting to her appearance. A fan wrote, "Deepu waiting for project k." Another fan wrote, "Awesome." Others were seen dropping fire and heart emojis.

Meanwhile, before jetting off to Hyderabad, Deepika was seen attending Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya's wedding reception with her husband and actor Ranveer Singh. After a long time, the power couple made a joint appearance in the city. They looked all things happy while enjoying themselves to the fullest. Deepika and Ranveer even danced with Karan and Drisha and the inside videos left their fans in awe.

Work front

Deepika's Project K is slated to hit theatres in January 2024. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch a glimpse of her from the film. Apart from this, Deepika has Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, it also features Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover in important roles.

