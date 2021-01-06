Deepika Padukone rocks a smoky eye as she snaps picture perfect birthday selfie & flaunts her flawless makeup

While the paparazzi snapped Deepika Padukone on her 35th birthday from afar in her mask, the actress clicked a picture perfect birthday selfie to give us a good look of her flawless makeup.

turned a year older on 5 January and the actress had her closest friends by her side to celebrate her birthday. From and to her co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday, the birthday celebrations were a big hit. The paparazzi captured everyone who arrived at the South Mumbai restaurant and Deepika along with husband even cut a cake with the paparazzi.

Deepika looked stylish as ever but kept her birthday look simple in an all black avatar. The actress wore a black knit turtlenek sweater coupled with black leather pants and black stilletos. The birthday girl was all smiles while posing for the camera and accessorised her look with a gold necklace chain.

While the paparazzi snapped the actress from afar in her mask, Deepika clicked a picture perfect birthday selfie to give us a good look of her flawless makeup. Rocking a smoky eye, Deepika looked stunning in the selfie which was shared by celebrity makeup artist Kalyani Nayak.

Check out Deepika's birthday look below:

The actress was showered with a lot of love on social media. Not just from fans, but her close friends, co-stars and husband Ranveer. Sharing a picture from the birthday celebrations, Ranveer called Deepika "Biwi No 1." He also shared an adorable childhood photo of the actress and wrote, "My jaan, my life, my gudiya Happy birthday!!! @deepikapadukone."

Other celebs in attendance for Deepika's party were Ishaan Khatter, , Ayan Mukerji and Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt as well.

