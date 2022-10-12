Deepika Padukone RUBBISHES rumors of split with Ranveer Singh; Here’s what she told Meghan Markle

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are hands down, one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. They never fail to dish out couple goals, and their romantic pictures and social media PDA often leaves fans swooning over them. A few weeks ago, rumours about the couple splitting up surfaced on the Internet after some unverified reports and tweets about the same went viral. However, looks like there’s no truth to the speculations! Deepika recently silenced the rumours as she talked about her hubby Ranveer Singh for the first time since the rumours surfaced.

Deepika Padukone, who walked the ramp for luxury brand Louis Vuitton at Paris Fashion Week, recently appeared on the latest episode of the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle’s podcast. In the latest episode of Meghan Markle's Archetypes podcast, Deepika shared that Ranveer has been away for a week due to work and that he will be so happy to see her. “My husband was at a music festival for a week and he’s just come back. So, he’s gonna be happy to see my face,” Deepika said. An audio clip of the same is going viral on Instagram, and DeepVeer fans were reassured that all’s well between the lovebirds.

Ranveer Singh- Deepika Padukone’s PDA

A week ago, Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram account to share a few throwback pictures with Deepika’s posters from Cannes. In the caption, he wrote that is proud of her achievements, and wished her good luck with her show. “I just had to! #throwback #cannes #proudme Have a great show today, baby! @deepikapadukone”, he wrote.

Meanwhile, as Deepika Padukone was announced as the Brand Ambassador of an international brand, Ranveer couldn’t stop gushing over his wife. “My Queen! Doing us proud,” wrote Ranveer.

