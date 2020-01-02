Deepika Padukone’s adorable PHOTOS with a kid as she steps out of a salon will warm your heart

Deepika Padukone has been busy with the promotions of Chhapaak. This afternoon, Deepika stepped out in the city and was snapped with a little kid. Check it out.

A Bollywood star who has managed to reach the zenith of success in the last decade with her prolific performances in films, it is . The star of films like Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani and more is all set to bring forth another thought-provoking story, Chhapaak. As Deepika gears up for the release of Meghna Gulzar’s directorial, she has been busy promoting the film at various shows. Amidst this, she is also gearing up for her birthday that falls on January 5.

This afternoon, Deepika stepped out of a salon and looked extremely fresh and gorgeous. As Deepika came out, a little girl and a lady accompanied her to her car. As they reached her car, Deepika planted a sweet kiss on the child’s cheek and played with her for a few seconds before she left for home. In the photos, Deepika can be seen kissing the little girl on her cheek and playing with her. Clad in a black tee with matching track pants, Deepika is seen sporting a pair of sunnies.

(Also Read: Chhapaak star Deepika Padukone has something SPECIAL planned for her birthday; Find Out)

The diva surely won hearts with the cute pictures with the little girl and her fans can’t stop swooning over the warm clicks. Post this, Deepika greeted the paps and left for home. The Chhapaak star is planning to spend her 34th birthday while promoting her film. In the film, Deepika will be seen as Malti, an acid attack survivor. It is based on the story of Laxmi Agarwal, the most known acid attack survivor in the country. Chhaapak is also being co-produced by Deepika. It is slated to release on January 10, 2020.

Check out the photos:

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More