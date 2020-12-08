Deepika Padukone’s ‘authentic smile’ to greet tourists as she gets featured in exhibition at Athens airport

Deepika Padukone fans have a proud moment to celebrate as she has been featured at Athens International Airport. Read the complete deets inside.

It is no secret that the gorgeous has a smile that can make people go weak in their knees. And, now, her charming smile will greet tourists in Athens as she has been featured at Athens International Airport. It so happened that the Athens Airport recently held an exhibition featuring the ‘authentic smiles’ of people all around the world. To note, making everyone proud, the Piku star has made to it. The campaign was put together when the Athens Airport resumed welcoming guests after a break which was the result of COVID-19. The initiative was done to give the travellers a warm welcome.

Interestingly, pictures of the bust have been shared by Deepika’s fan club pages on social media and they are doing rounds with her fans going all gaga over it. The bust is in a dark stone and it shows her wearing a large choker necklace and her hair can be seen tied in a bun. The description read as, “Indian Bollywood Actress smiles at Athens International Airport. Grey Marble, 2020 A.D.” The grey marble bust sculpture of the Padmaavat star is from her authentic India look in a saree while she dons a necklace and a small bindi. Her statue is accompanied by the statue of an American Grammy Award Winner among others.

Take a look at fan club’s Instagram posts:

Needless to say, the stunning actress has added another golden feather to her hat and has made her fans proud. The diva is now representing India even in Athens. The 34-year-old actress also had a wax statue at the prestigious Madame Tussaud’s Wax Museum in London.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika is currently busy shooting for Shakun Batra’s next film with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

