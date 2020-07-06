  1. Home
Deepika Padukone’s birthday gift for Ranveer Singh is her revelation of his ‘best performance’ on screen

Ahead of Ranveer Singh’s birthday, Deepika Padukone took to social media to drop a sweet comment on his latest post about his film Lootera. It surely left fans in agreement with Deepika’s thoughts.
Deepika Padukone's birthday gift for Ranveer Singh is her revelation of his 'best performance' on screen
A day ahead of Ranveer Singh's birthday, the actor was in celebration mode as his popular and loved film Lootera had completed a milestone of 7 years. While fans were celebrating his terrific performance in the Sonakshi Sinha co- starrer, it looks like wife Deepika Padukone also joined this party. While Ranveer shared a post to celebrate 7 years of Lootera on social media, Deepika seems to have given the actor the best gift ahead of his birthday by leaving a sweet comment on the post.

In her comment, Deepika made it clear and confessed that Ranveer's performance in the film Lootera was 'one of his best performances.' With this, Deepika also dropped a heart emoticon and left fans in awe of their adorable PDA. While Ranveer is celebrating his 35th birthday today, Deepika's sweet confession about his best performance on screen surely comes as a gift for the actor. Amid the lockdown, the actor has been spending time with wife Deepika and often their adorable photos have taken over social media. 

Ranveer had shared a video on completion of 7 years of Lootera and Deepika along with several other celebs like Zoya Akhtar, Sonam Bajwa, Sonakshi Sinha, Sahil Khattar, Nimrat Kaur and others, dropped a comment.

Here is Deepika's comment on Ranveer's post: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Meanwhile, fans have been pouring in wishes for the actor on social media. Even his sister-in-law, Anisha Padukone dropped a hilarious yet adorable wish for Ranveer on social media. His close friend and photographer Rohan Shrestha dropped a childhood photo with Ranveer that came as a treat for his fans. The birthday boy will be seen next in Jayeshbhai Jordaar and '83.

Meanwhile, fans have been pouring in wishes for the actor on social media. Even his sister-in-law, Anisha Padukone dropped a hilarious yet adorable wish for Ranveer on social media. His close friend and photographer Rohan Shrestha dropped a childhood photo with Ranveer that came as a treat for his fans. The birthday boy will be seen next in Jayeshbhai Jordaar and '83. 

Credits :Instagram

Anonymous 22 minutes ago

There are a lot of paid agent trolls who are confusing the real fans of sushant and distracting from the real culprits. The fact of the matter is salman, karan, bhatt or soraj theory is thrown around to divert from Aditya chopra the man who banned,bullied,vilified sushant from the industry. He gave all his movies to ranveer. Aditya with the help of his gang pushed him to depression. Dont fall for fake bs n theory. Mumbai police is paid too. Boycott aditya and ranveer

