Deepika Padukone’s birthday gift for Ranveer Singh is her revelation of his ‘best performance’ on screen

Ahead of Ranveer Singh’s birthday, Deepika Padukone took to social media to drop a sweet comment on his latest post about his film Lootera. It surely left fans in agreement with Deepika’s thoughts.

A day ahead of 's birthday, the actor was in celebration mode as his popular and loved film Lootera had completed a milestone of 7 years. While fans were celebrating his terrific performance in the co- starrer, it looks like wife also joined this party. While Ranveer shared a post to celebrate 7 years of Lootera on social media, Deepika seems to have given the actor the best gift ahead of his birthday by leaving a sweet comment on the post.

In her comment, Deepika made it clear and confessed that Ranveer's performance in the film Lootera was 'one of his best performances.' With this, Deepika also dropped a heart emoticon and left fans in awe of their adorable PDA. While Ranveer is celebrating his 35th birthday today, Deepika's sweet confession about his best performance on screen surely comes as a gift for the actor. Amid the lockdown, the actor has been spending time with wife Deepika and often their adorable photos have taken over social media.

Ranveer had shared a video on completion of 7 years of Lootera and Deepika along with several other celebs like Zoya Akhtar, Sonam Bajwa, , Sahil Khattar, Nimrat Kaur and others, dropped a comment.

Here is Deepika's comment on Ranveer's post:



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Jul 4, 2020 at 11:47pm PDT Meanwhile, fans have been pouring in wishes for the actor on social media. Even his sister-in-law, Anisha Padukone dropped a hilarious yet adorable wish for Ranveer on social media. His close friend and photographer Rohan Shrestha dropped a childhood photo with Ranveer that came as a treat for his fans. The birthday boy will be seen next in Jayeshbhai Jordaar and '83.

Meanwhile, fans have been pouring in wishes for the actor on social media. Even his sister-in-law, Anisha Padukone dropped a hilarious yet adorable wish for Ranveer on social media. His close friend and photographer Rohan Shrestha dropped a childhood photo with Ranveer that came as a treat for his fans. The birthday boy will be seen next in Jayeshbhai Jordaar and '83.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×