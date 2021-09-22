Deepika Padukone’s birthday wish for Kareena Kapoor Khan is all about good health & peace of mind

Deepika Padukone’s birthday wish for Kareena Kapoor Khan is all about good health & peace of mind
Kareena Kapoor Khan turned a year older of late and the diva has celebrated her birthday with a beach vacation with her husband Saif Ali Khan and kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh. While she was inundated with best wishes from fans and friends across the world, Kareena has also been treating fans with pics from her vacation and birthday celebration. And while Kareena had recently shared her birthday mantra for the new year, Deepika Padukone also sent best wishes to the Pataudi Begum.

To note, Kareena had shared a post about the big promise she made on her 41st birthday which was about keeping the fire within her alive. Soon Deepika took the comment section of Kareena’s post and sent her birthday wishes to the Jab We Met actress with a thoughtful message as she wished her good health. Deepika wrote, “Happy Birthday! Wishing you good health and peace of mind always…” along with a heart emoticon. Overwhelmed with Deepika’s reply, Kareena replied to her saying, “Thank You Beautiful along with a heart emoticon.”

Take a look at Deepika Padukone’s wish for Kareena Kapoor Khan:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone has some interesting movies in the pipeline including Shakun Batra’s yet to be titled directorial along with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Besides, she is also working on the Bollywood remake of The Intern and Siddharth Anand directorial fighter with Hrithik Roshan. This isn’t all. Deepika will also be seen in Ranveer Singh starrer ’83.

Credits: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram


