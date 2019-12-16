Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak, Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Rajinikanth’s Darbar to CLASH at BO

Come 2020 and we have three mega movies releasing i.e. Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak, Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Rajinikanth’s Darbar. The catch here is that all the three movies are releasing on the same day.

Come 2020 and we have three mega movies releasing i.e. ’s Chhapaak, ’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Rajinikanth’s Darbar. The catch here is that all the three movies are releasing on the same day. Yes, you read it right! All three movies are locking horns at the box office on January 10, 2020.Film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, confirmed the clash. He tweeted, “Clash CONFIRMED: #Tanhaji: #TheUnsungWarrior versus #Chhapaak versus #Darbar [#Hindi]... #AjayDevgn, #Kajol, #SaifAliKhan versus #DeepikaPadukone versus #Rajinikanth”, the tweet read.

Speaking of the movies, Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey starrer Chhapaak has been creating since the trailer got dropped. Cinephiles gave thumbs up to the same with many touting it already a national award winner. For the unversed, the movie is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi. She was attacked in the year 2005, she was 15-year-old then. On the other hand, the action-packed trailer of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, starring Ajay Devgn, , Kajol also received rave reviews. The period drama is based on the Tanhaji Malusare who fought with Mughals in the 17th century. These two Bollywood movies will be clashing with superstar Rajinikanth’s much-awaited Darbar. The same is an action thriller film. It is written and directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Allirajah Subaskaran. Aside from Rajinikanth, the movie also stars Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas, Yogi Babu and Sunil Shetty among others.

