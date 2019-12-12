Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak gets praised by English activist Katie Piper
Taking to Twitter, Katie Piper praised the trailer, writing, "watching the trailer took my breath away. I had to watch 3-4 times for it all to sink in. The film explores what it really means to survive an acid attack in India."
Rarely do you come across a story where you do not need an entire narration to decide if you want to be a part of a film or not.What is even more rare is to not be able to articulate and put into words what you feel for the film and it’s journey... Chhapaak is all of that and more for me... Presenting the trailer of #Chhapaak #AbLadnaHai (Link in bio) @meghnagulzar @vikrantmassey87 @_kaproductions @foxstarhindi @mrigafilms
She added: "Based on true events, the film follows Malti's traumatic medical journey and her fight for justice in a legal battle against her attacker - a man who couldn't cope with her rejecting his advances. Malti's face is permanently scarred but not her spirit, that is unbreakable. An untold story of trauma and triumph."
According to reports, Katie had acid thrown on her by her ex-boyfriend and an accomplice, causing major damage to her face and blindness in one eye in 2008.
Deepika's film "Chhapaak" revolves around the real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.
The movie, which is scheduled to release in January, 2020, is directed by Meghna Gulzar. It also features Vikrant Massey.
