Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak lands in trouble as Laxmi Agarwal’s lawyer to opt for legal action against makers

Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak hits the screens on January 10, 2020. However, ahead of the release, it has landed in trouble as acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal’s lawyer, Aparna Bhat is planning to take legal action against makers. Here’s the reason for it.

and Vikrant Massey starrer Chhapaak has been the talk of the town for the past few weeks. Based on the real-life story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, Chhapaak stars Deepika as Malti who suffers an attack in the film. The movie has been directed by Meghna Gulzar and Deepika has backed it as a co-producer. However, ahead of its release, Chhapaak has landed itself in trouble as Laxmi Agarwal’s lawyer, Aparna Bhat has decided to take legal action against the makers for omitting to mention her name in the film.

In a detailed Facebook post, Laxmi’s lawyer, Aparna shared that she is deeply disturbed by the fact that her name has not been mentioned or any credit hasn’t been given to her in Chhapaak. The lawyer mentioned that she would take legal recourse to protect her identity and preserve her integrity. In another post, she mentioned that she cannot match the power of producer (Deepika Padukone) but won’t keep mum about it. Ahead of its release, Deepika’s first film as a producer has found itself in troubled waters.

Laxmi’s lawyer wrote, “Have never been the one to demand attention to my work. Deeply disturbed by the turn of events post watching Chhapaak. Compelled to take legal action to protect my identity and preserve my integrity. I represented Lakshmi in her criminal trial in Patiala House Courts... tomorrow someone will represent me in my cause...Ironies of life.” She further wrote to take legal action against Deepika and makers and wrote, “I thank all my friends who endorsed my contribution and challenged team Chhapaak in failing to say even “Thank you!!”. I cannot match the powers of these mighty producers of Bollywood but keeping quiet will further endorse injustice. I have decided to take my cause to the next level. Ready to face the consequences.”

Deepika’s Chhapaak has been the talk of the town as on Thursday evening, the 34-year-old actress joined the protest at JNU in New Delhi. Since then, netizens have been divided over supporting Deepika and boycotting Chhapaak for the same reason. Earlier, a writer had also claimed that the story of Chhapaak was his in the court. Meanwhile, the premiere of Chhapaak was held last night in Mumbai where Laxmi Agarwal was present along with the team of Chhapaak. It is slated to release on January 10, 2020.

