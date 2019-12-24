Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak in trouble? Writer moves to Bombay High Court claiming it’s based on his story

Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak is directed by Meghna Gulzar and is slated to release on January 10, 2020. Amidst the buzz, a writer moved to Bombay High Court claiming the story of the film is based on a story he pitched to Fox Star Studios.

has been on a spree of promoting her upcoming film, Chhapaak since the trailer was launched a few weeks ago. The film is based on the story of Laxmi Agarwal, the most known acid attack survivor. However, it seems that Meghna Gulzar’s directorial has run into troubled waters as a writer moved to Bombay High Court claiming credit for the film’s story. A petitioner named Rakesh Bharti has approached the court and has claimed that Deepika’s Chhapaak is based on his story.

The petitioner claimed that originally he had thought of the script of the film and had titled it tentatively, Black Day. He claimed that he got the title registered with Indian Motion Pictures Producers’ Association (IMPPA) in February 2015 and since then, Bharti claimed that he had been working on the script of the same. He claimed that he approached Fox Star Studios for a narration. But things didn’t workout due to circumstances. The petitioner claimed he narrated his thoughts to the production house that is now backing Chhapaak.

(Also Read: PICS: Deepika Padukone makes our mundane Monday bright as she dons an orange dress for Chhapaak promotions)

On getting to know that his idea has been used to producer a film by the production house starring Deepika, the petitioner submitted complaints to the producers. However, since he didn’t get any reply, he moved to court for help. In his plea against producers of Deepika and Vikrant Massey starrer Chhapaak, Rakesh Bharti has sought credit as one of the writers of the film. In the meantime, the petitioner has asked the court to stay the release of Chhapaak and also appoint a person to compare his script with that of Deepika’s Chhapaak. The plea will be heard by a bench of the Bombay High Court on December 27, 2019.

Meanwhile, Deepika has been busy with the promotions of Chhapaak. The film stars Deepika as Malti who survives an acid attack and decides to fight against the sale of acid. Deepika isn’t just acting in Chhapaak, she is also co-producing the film. The film is directed by Meghna Gulzar and the trailer left everyone emotional. Chhapaak is slated to release on January 10, 2020.

Read More