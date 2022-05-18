Deepika Padukone’s close-up PICS at Cannes 2022: Makeup to accessories; Diva’s breathtaking looks EXPLAINED

Cannes Film Festival, which is one of the most prestigious events in the world has begun. And, our superstar Deepika Padukone already made heads turn in two different majestic looks by renowned Indian designer Sabyasachi. From her hairstyle, accessories to makeup, everything was perfect and we cannot stop gushing over DP as she owned the global platform. For those unversed, the diva is attending the film festival not as an attendee but as a jury member. So, as the Day 1 ends, let us look at some of her close-up pictures from Cannes 2022 and decode the intricate details of hair, makeup, and accessories.

Deepika’s first look for Day 1:

The actress’ first look was captivating. She kept her hair in messy bun and accesorised it with a head scarf.

She made a fashion statement in the Lucknow Rose, a deconstructed Maharani necklace with multi-coloured gemstones and uncut diamonds. She also donned diamond earrings to complete her look.

For her makeup, the diva went ahead with classic winged eyeliner with lots of mascara. She looked breathtaking with oodles of blush, and deep maroon lip colour.

Deepika’s second look for Day 1:

She exuded retro vibes in her second look as she kept her hair in a high bun, which she accessorised with a headband that paid homage to the traditional Indian matha patti headpiece with Art Nouveau detailing.

She looked stylish in statement pieces from Sabyasachi Jewellery’s Bengal Royale Collection. She wore the chandelier earrings, which updates a classic with an Art Deco gaze.

For makeup, the diva went bold with dramatic winged eyeliner with mascara. It was the major highlight of the look. The eyebrows were well-defined and she wore a subtle, nude colour lipstick to let her eyes pop.

Let us know which look of Deepika Padukone you like the most!

Also Read: Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone serves another majestic look, exudes retro vibes in stunning saree