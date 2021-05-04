Deepika Padukone’s dad Prakash Padukone hospitalised in Bengaluru as family tests positive for COVID 19

It is reported that Deepika Padukone’s father Prakash Padukone, mother Ujjala and sister Anisha have been diagnosed with Coronavirus. While Ujjala and Anisha went into home quarantine, Prakash was hospitalised in Bengaluru.

The second wave of COVID 19 in India is getting scarier with every passing day as reported cases witnessed a significant surge in the recent days. In fact, this deadly virus has claimed lakhs of lives so far and it doesn’t seem to slow down anytime soon. Amid this, each day is coming up with new COVID 19 cases and these not just include commoners, but the celebs have also been grappling with the crisis situation. And now, it is reported that ’s family has also been tested positive for Coronavirus.

According to media reports, while the Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram Leela actress’ mother and sister have also been diagnosed with Coronavirus and went into home quarantine, her father Prakash Padukone has been hospitalised for the same in Bengaluru. According to media reports, he is expected to get discharged later this week. Speaking about the same, Prakash’s close friend Vimal Kumar stated that all of his parameters are fine and that he is doing fine as of now. “Around 10 days back, Prakash, his wife (Ujjala) and second daughter (Anisha), they developed symptoms and got themselves tested and the results came out to be positive,” Vimal stated.

He also mentioned, “They got themselves isolated but after a week Prakash's fever didn't come down, so last Saturday, he was admitted to a hospital here in Bengaluru. He is okay now. All his parameters are fine, his wife and daughter are at home and he too will be hopefully discharged in 2-3 days.”

Meanwhile, Deepika has been taking it to her Instagram account to raise awareness about one’s mental health as COVID 19 cases continue to surge in India.

