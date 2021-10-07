Deepika Padukone’s ex Sidharth Mallya calls her ‘amazing & very inspiring’ for THIS reason

There was a time when Deepika Padukone and Sidharth Mallya’s relationship made headlines everywhere. The former couple who broke up long ago is back in the headlines yet again. Many times you remain cordial with your exes even after your breakup and well it looks like Deepika and Sidharth’s relationship too ended on a good note. Recently, Deepika’s ex has called her ‘very inspiring’ ahead of the launch of his memoir.

According to reports in Hindustan Times, Sidharth Mallya while talking to a leading daily revealed about his own struggle with mental health and appreciated the efforts of those such as Deepika Padukone in the field. The Chennai Express actress has always been vocal about her depression phase and motivates people to open about the same. She even started her Live Love Laugh Foundation to spread awareness about it.

Speaking to a leading daily, Sidhartha Mallya said, “I think it’s amazing the work that she and everybody else do in India. There are just not enough people who talk about mental health. The fact that people like her use their platforms to promote mental health is very inspiring, and I think that the more people we can get to talk about mental health--whether it's writing books, celebs or just grassroots level or teachers talking about it in school to children or families talking about it--better for everyone."

Sidharth further said that he never shared his mental health issues with Deepika when the two were dating. He revealed that his struggle with mental health began in 2016. He has mentioned this struggle in his memoir.

