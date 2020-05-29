Deepika Padukone’s family group chat reveals NOT just praise for Ranveer Singh but also his name in her phone

Deepika Padukone took to social media to give fans into her and Ranveer Singh's family group chat and it sure has our attention for multiple reasons. Check out the post here.

has been rather active on social media amid the ongoing lockdown and she keeps treating her fans with regular glimpses of what has she been up to. Apart from movie and show recommendations, the actress also shared some photos and videos of what does her quarantine look like and how has she been keeping up with her productivity. We have also gotten a chance to get glimpses of her time with and now, we have another glimpse here now.

Today, she shared a photo of her WhatsApp family group chat and the conversation sees them speak about how Ranveer's interview was good. Ranveer also went on to thank them for the feedback. Sharing the chat, Deepika wrote, 'And this is how we roll... Whenever anyone in the family has a big day, the rest of us tune in.Like in the case above.Everyone appreciated an interview my husband did recently. Similarly there are times when we get pulled up or get given feedback on what we could have done differently or better.And that to us is the most valuable! #family.'

Something else that also caught our attention was Ranveer's name in her phone being saved as Handsome. In no time, fans have been showing Deepika and her family with loads of love and are all hearts for them.

Check out Deepika Padukone's post and Ranveer Singh's name on her phone here:

