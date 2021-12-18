Deepika Padukone’s father, badminton legend Prakash Padukone recounts India’s World Cup win of ’83; WATCH

Ranveer Singh starrer 83 is approaching its theatrical release and the makers and actors are leaving no stone unturned for promoting the film. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the film will portray India’s historic Cricket World Cup win of 1983. While Ranveer will be seen playing Kapil Dev on the silver screen, Deepika Padukone will feature as the cricketer’s wife Romi Dev. This is the first time the lovebirds will be sharing the screen post their marriage. A few hours back today, Ranveer took to his social media space and shared a video where Deepika’s father and Indian badminton legend Prakash Padukone can be seen reminiscing India’s historic victory.

In the video shared by Ranveer, Prakash Padukone can be seen recounting the times when Kapil Dev’s squad lifted the World Cup for the very first time in Indian cricket history. “25th June 1983 was a landmark day in the history of Indian sports. India won the world cup for the first time, most unexpectedly! We were in Denmark at that time. I was playing professional badminton. I couldn’t see the match live. Trying to get the news either from Radio or BBC when we heard that India had won the world cup. I think it was unbelievable. India had beaten the mighty West Indies in those days. That was a turning point for Indian cricket. From what was a sport, became a religion!”

Sharing the video, Ranveer captioned his post with a sweet note, that read, “The Living Legend of Badminton, a World Champion himself & my dear father-in-law Prakash Padukone, cherishes the memories of the 1983 World Cup triumph! 83 RELEASING IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DEC, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Also in 3D. #ThisIs83.”

Click HERE to watch the video.

With the 83’s release approaching, Deepika and Ranveer have kicked off promotions of the film. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the film and also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Jatin Sarna, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, and many other names from the industry. It is backed by Khan, Vishnuvardhan Induri, Deepika Padukone, and Sajid Nadiadwala, Reliance Entertainment, Phantom Films and 83 Film Ltd. 83 will hit the screens on December 24, 2021.

