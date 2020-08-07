Deepika Padukone’s film with Shakun Batra likely to kick off in Sri Lanka in November? Here’s what we know

As per latest reports, Shakun Batra’s film starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi likely to go on floors in November in Sri Lanka. The film is a complex relationship drama and is produced by Karan Johar.

It has been a while since the world has been battling a common enemy of COVID 19 pandemic. Due to the same, shoots of Bollywood films were severely impacted and many projects that were supposed to commence were put off for later. Speaking of this, , Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s film with Shakun Batra was announced prior to the COVID 19 pandemic and it was reportedly to go on floors in April-May. However, due to COVID 19, it got pushed. Now, as per the latest update, Deepika’s film may go on floors in November internationally.

Yes, as per Mid-Day, the director is planning to shoot in Sri Lanka, if the travel restrictions are lifted by November. As per the report, director of Deepika, Ananya and Siddhant starrer is apparently handpicking staff of about 50 people as crew for the film to tag along in Sri Lanka for the shoot of the film. While Sri Lanka has kicked off international flights from August 1, the filmmaker hopes that India too may lift travel restrictions to Sri Lanka by November.

A source quoted to the daily, “On August 1, Sri Lanka opened the airports for tourists again. Shakun is hopeful that India will resume flights to the country by November.” Meanwhile, amid the pandemic, Deepika has been spending time at home with . Apart from working out, cooking and watching films, Deepika is also keeping in touch with the script of Shakun’s film. As per reports, Deepika ensures that she reads a few pages of the script daily to keep in touch with her character of the film. Shakun’s film with Deepika, Ananya, Siddhant is a complex relationship drama and the initial release date is February 12, 2021.

