Deepika Padukone’s FIRST look as Romi Dev in ‘83 OUT; Strikes a pose with Ranveer Singh aka Kapil Dev

Deepika Padukone’s first look as Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Dev in ‘83 is finally out and it is nothing short of impressive. Posing alongside Ranveer Singh aka Kapil Dev, Deepika surely hits a home run with her look as his wife. Check it out.

After the longest wait it seems, ’s first look as Romi Dev in Kapil Dev’s biopic, ‘83 is finally out and we can truly say it was worth the wait. Nailing Romi Dev’s look to the ‘T’, Deepika becomes the former Indian team captain’s wife and the resemblance is uncanny. Standing alongside aka Kapil Dev in the photo, Deepika as Romi is all set to turn the supportive wife of the 1983 world cup winning team’s captain.

Sharing the first look from Kabir Khan’s ‘83 on social media, Deepika expressed that she is elated to play a small but very significant part in a story that is registered in the sport's history. In her post, Deepika wrote, “To be able to play a small, but significant part in a film that captures one of the most iconic moments in sporting history has been an absolute honour.” In the photo, we can see Deepika as Romi looking admiringly at Ranveer aka Kapil who is seen dressed in an Indian Team’s navy blue blazer.

Deepika also mentioned in her caption that she has very closely seen how a wife’s support comes in handy for a man with professional aspirations. A while back, in an interview too, Deepika mentioned that she could relate to Romi Dev’s character as she has seen her mother be that support for her father, Prakash Padukone. Deepika wrote in her caption, “I've seen very closely the role a wife plays in the success of her husband’s professional and personal aspirations in my mother and 83 for me in many ways is an ode to every woman who puts her husband’s dream before her own.”

Later, Ranveer too shared Deepika’s first look as Romi Dev and wrote, “ The Wind beneath my Wings The Heart of the Hurricane.” Well, surely fans of DeepVeer are stoked to see the two together on the big screen again for the first time since they got married. In Kabir Khan’s ‘83, Deepika and Ranveer will be seen as Kapil and Romi. A while back, the posters of the rest of the Team 1983 members were shared on social media and fans were excited to see the mega sports event being recreated for the silver screen. The film stars actors like Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khatter, Pankaj Tripathi, Jiiva, Adinnath Kothare, Chirag Patil and more as the cricketers in Kapil aka Ranveer’s team 1983. The film is said to hit the screens on April 10, 2020.

