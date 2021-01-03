Deepika Padukone’s first pic on her Instagram stories is all about yummy food; Asks fans if they like fryums

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh just returned from Rajasthan after celebrating new year. The actors were joined by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on this trip.

Bollywood superstar shocked everyone when she deleted all her pictures on Instagram and tweets on December 31st, 2020. The reason behind her taking such a step is not revealed. But on 1st January 2021, the actress shared an audio post on her Instagram wishing her fans ‘Happy New Year’. It is worth mentioning here that the actress along with her husband has just returned from their Ranthambore trip where they celebrated the new year with , , and others.

Apart from acting, Deepika is a known foodie and she has often confessed her love for food. Just after returning from vacation, the Chhapaak actress shared another picture of her yummy meal on her Instagram stories and asked fans if they love eating fryums with their meal. On her plate, rice, daal, veggies, and a lot of fryums can be seen. Deepika Padukone had shared an audio diary to her express her overall experience of 2020 and revealed her wish for 2021.

Her first audio post on Instagram went viral in no time and fans were seen showering comments on the post.

Before the trip, Deepika shot for her next untitled film with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. The film is being directed by Shakun Batra. She will be next seen in Kabir Khan's 83 with Ranveer. The film is a biography of a former captain of the Indian cricket team Kapil Dev. Deepika will play the role of Kapil's wife Romi Dev. Deepika will also feature in Pathan alongside and John Abraham.

