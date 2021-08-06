Deepika Padukone’s former manager Karishma Prakash denied pre-arrest bail by the Court in drug case: Report

Actor ’s former manager Karishma Prakash’s pre-arrest bail plea in a drug-related case has been declined by a special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act court on Thursday, August 5. However, the NDPS court allowed the alleged accused to approach the Bombay High Court till August 25.

ANI on Thursday tweeted, “Mumbai Sessions court disposes of anticipatory bail application plea filed by actor Deepika Padukone’s former manager Karishma Prakash in a drug case related to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Court grants her interim protection till 28th August.”

According to PTI, after hearing both defence and prosecution’s claims, the bench of special judge VV Widwans refused to accept Karishma Prakash’s plea who previously was summoned by the Narcotics Bureau (NCB) in the alleged nexus between drug peddlers and Bollywood celebs. The entire drug nexus in Bollywood came to light after the agency found evidence against Rhea Chakraborty and her brother for allegedly procuring drugs.

After the untimely death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, NCB’s drug angle probe brought many well-known names to the fore including Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal and more. The agency has reportedly arrested more than 20 peddlers in the aforementioned drug nexus. Deepika Padukone’s manager has been granted interim protection by the court till August 25.

