Deepika Padukone’s future brand endorsements likely to suffer due to her JNU visit; Deals might have clauses?

Deepika Padukone recently became the first popular actress to join the JNU protests silently in New Delhi during the promotions of Chhapaak. However, it seems that Deepika’s JNU visit might have irked the future brand endorsements to put in some clauses.

Last week, the talk of the nation was the protest at the JNU campus in New Delhi where students of a hostel were attacked with rods and many of them were injured. Post that, a protest began at JNU campus which was supported by several Bollywood actors. However, it was ’s visit to JNU campus amidst Chhapaak promotions that left everyone surprised. Deepika’s JNU visit left netizens’ opinion divided. However, looks like the brands that she endorses might be thinking about laying low for a little while. Deepika endorses several brands from airlines to banks to soaps to hair products to jewellery brands.

As per a report in Economic Times, brands that Deepika endorses have decided to lay low for a while as netizens were divided on their opinion about her visit to JNU campus. On the same day after her visits, netizens started two contradictory trends ‘I Support Deepika’ and ‘Boycott Chhapaak.’ The report further added that Deepika’s as well as other celebs’ future endorsement deals might attract certain clauses about them taking any political stands in controversial matters that might lead to agitations against them.

Shashi Sinha, chief executive of IPG Mediabrands said to ET, “Normally, brands like to play safe and are wary of any controversy.” Another source of a media buying agency told the daily, “We have been told by a mid-sized brand to stall ads featuring Deepika for about two weeks. Hopefully, the controversy would have normalised by then.” The report also had Atul Kasbekar, MD of Bling entertainment, say that celebrities support to any political cause will not attract any backlash. Sandeep Goyal of IIHB stated that the whole controversy around Deepika’s visit to JNU will be forgotten soon and the current brands she endorses don’t need to worry. Vinita Bangard, of Krossover entertainment, also said that brands won’t back down from Deepika as it was her personal choice to visit JNU. She stated that brand prefer celebs with apolitical approach but actors who have an opinion should express it freely.

While Deepika’s visit is said to have not affected her projects but the box office numbers of Chhapaak surely have reflected the effect of her heading to the JNU campus. As per the first weekend’s collection, Deepika’s Chhapaak has collected a total of Rs 18 Crore net, which is lower than the expected collection of her film. It remains to be seen how the film fares as the reviews of Meghna Gulzar’s directorial are fairly good.

