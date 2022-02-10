Deepika Padukone’s Gehraiyaan cleared without a single cut, gets an A certificate

Director Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles is just a day away from release. The film's premiere was held on Wednesday night and saw the actors step out in their stylish best.

Ahead of the film's release on streaming platform Amazon Prime Video, Gehraiyaan has been cleared with an 'A' certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Turns out, the CBFC cleared the film without a single cut.

However, the Examining Committee did recommend a few modifications after watch Shakun Batra's directorial. The recommendations of the EC were reportedly carried out and the film has now received an 'Adults Only' certificate. Ever since the release of the film's trailer, Gehraiyaan has made headlines for its intimate and kissing scenes.

In fact, it is also the first Hindi film where an Intimacy Director has been credited. However, Shakun Batra has said that intimacy has been treated as a character. He was also of the opinion that intimacy has been given too much importance, "I think there are more conversations about intimacy than probably the story deserves," Batra had said earlier.

Deepika, on the other hand, had revealed her biggest takeaway from the film. "The one thing I have learnt from this film is not to judge because there is always a reason why they do what they do. The minute you understand the emotion or the thought process behind the action, there is automatically empathy," the actress had earlier told Mid-Day.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant & Dhairya turn heads in their hottest avatars at Gehraiyaan premiere