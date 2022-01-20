Deepika Padukone’s inspiration for Gehraiyaan came from her past: ‘Had to visit places that weren’t pleasant’

Deepika Padukone is one actor who never fails to raise awareness about mental health issues and depression. The actor who is currently awaiting for her upcoming movie Gehraiyaan’s release, has also portrayed a character that resonates with her personal life and past experiences. In a recent interaction, the Piku star candidly reflected how she prepared for her roles diving deep within her inner self.

Deepika Padukone refrained from calling her character Alisha a bold one, instead the star emphasized that her role was raw. She said, “I want to say bold but I also don’t want to say bold because of the way we understand bold in our films and in the characters that we’ve seen. I’d say raw. For me this character is a lot more raw, a lot more real than some of the other characters that I have played just emotionally, completely stripped, completely naked in that sense, completely vulnerable.”

During the same interaction, Deepika Padukone also shared how difficult it was for her to portray the character on screen. “To be able to do that onscreen, it had to come from a very very deep place. So, yes, it’s not to say I haven’t experienced that before. I think to this extent where I had to really dig deep and visit places that aren’t really the most pleasant from my own life as well as dealing with mental health issues. So, I think all of that put together it just came from a very very deep place,” she added.

Speaking of the film, apart from Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday essay key roles in the movie. The plot of the film is yet unknown, but going by the teaser it appears to revolve around complex love stories of four people. The film is scheduled to premiere on 11 February 2022 Via Amazon Prime Video

