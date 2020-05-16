Deepika Padukone’s major throwback to an ‘awkward’ lunch with Aamir Khan and her family cannot be missed
Actress Deepika Padukone has been home amid the lockdown and has been sharing throwback photos from her childhood. On Saturday, Deepika dropped an epic throwback photo from 2000 where Aamir Khan joined her family for a lunch. Deepika and Aamir haven’t really worked in a film together but fans surely would love to see them in a film together. However, this weekend, Deepika went down the memory lane and remembered the time when Aamir joined the Padukone family for lunch.
Taking to Instagram, Deepika shared a photo with Aamir in which the Chhapaak star is seen sitting next to Mr. Perfectionist. Deepika is seen sitting in casuals with her dad Prakash Padukone, mom Ujjala Padukone, sister Anisha Padukone and others. The gorgeous star looked absolutely beautiful sans makeup and Aamir is seen clad in a white shirt with black trousers. Deepika’s sister can be seen sitting in her mom’s lap while posing for a picture-perfect photo.
Along with the photo, Deepika wrote, “Major throwback to 1st January, 2000.I was 13 & awkward.I still am.He was having lunch.Curd Rice to be precise.I was hungry, like I always am.But he didn’t offer and I didn’t ask... #random #anecdote@_aamirkhan.” As soon as Deepika dropped the photo on Instagram, fans started commenting on the same and rooted to see the two stars together in the frame.
Check out Deepika Padukone and Aamir Khan’s throwback photo:
Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak. She will now be seen in Shakun Batra’s film with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film hasn’t been titled yet and is produced by Karan Johar. It is slated to release on February 12, 2021. Apart from this, Deepika also has the remake of Hollywood film, The Intern in the pipeline.
