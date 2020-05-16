  1. Home
Deepika Padukone’s major throwback to an ‘awkward’ lunch with Aamir Khan and her family cannot be missed

Deepika Padukone shared an epic throwback photo of Aamir Khan joining her family for lunch back in 2000. Along with the throwback photo, Deepika also shared an anecdote and it surely will leave you smiling. Check it out.
73776 reads Mumbai Updated: May 16, 2020 02:27 pm
Actress Deepika Padukone has been home amid the lockdown and has been sharing throwback photos from her childhood. On Saturday, Deepika dropped an epic throwback photo from 2000 where Aamir Khan joined her family for a lunch. Deepika and Aamir haven’t really worked in a film together but fans surely would love to see them in a film together. However, this weekend, Deepika went down the memory lane and remembered the time when Aamir joined the Padukone family for lunch. 

Taking to Instagram, Deepika shared a photo with Aamir in which the Chhapaak star is seen sitting next to Mr. Perfectionist. Deepika is seen sitting in casuals with her dad Prakash Padukone, mom Ujjala Padukone, sister Anisha Padukone and others. The gorgeous star looked absolutely beautiful sans makeup and Aamir is seen clad in a white shirt with black trousers. Deepika’s sister can be seen sitting in her mom’s lap while posing for a picture-perfect photo. 

Along with the photo, Deepika wrote, “Major throwback to 1st January, 2000.I was 13 & awkward.I still am.He was having lunch.Curd Rice to be precise.I was hungry, like I always am.But he didn’t offer and I didn’t ask... #random #anecdote@_aamirkhan.” As soon as Deepika dropped the photo on Instagram, fans started commenting on the same and rooted to see the two stars together in the frame. 

Check out Deepika Padukone and Aamir Khan’s throwback photo:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak. She will now be seen in Shakun Batra’s film with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film hasn’t been titled yet and is produced by Karan Johar. It is slated to release on February 12, 2021. Apart from this, Deepika also has the remake of Hollywood film, The Intern in the pipeline.  

Anonymous 7 minutes ago

Movie please

Anonymous 3 hours ago

20 saal pehle.. 20 saal baad

Anonymous 4 hours ago

So sweet.

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Any one would feel awkward and star struck in front of Mr. perfectionist Aamir Khan.

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Ha ha true

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Specially after watching thugs of hindostsn

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Dp is pure love.

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Want them in a film. Please make it happen.

Anonymous 4 hours ago

I think both Deepika and Aamir will make a good onscreen pair.

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Nope he made worst pairs with katrina and Anushka.Deepika is also tall like these girls. A normal heighted girl will suit him better like alia.

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Dp and Aamir should do a movie together.

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Come on haters start your rant against the Queen.

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Love how DP describes the picture. She is so honest and never mince her words.

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Her dad is so handsome. She has taken her dad's good looks.

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Deepika is beauty .

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Queen Deepika with a Legend.

Anonymous 4 hours ago

wow Dp is so tall <3

Anonymous 5 hours ago

Why does Deepika's mom look like Shobha de to me.

Anonymous 5 hours ago

Comments pouring in from core hate mongers. Stop hate and spread love and brotherhood, if you keep spreading hatred one day you'll see your loved ones will be a part of the hate or a sufferers

Anonymous 5 hours ago

Why would she want a guest to share his lunch? How weird... ask your mum, it's your house!

Anonymous 5 hours ago

What?

Anonymous 6 hours ago

PR QUEEN ALERT !

Anonymous 6 hours ago

Jealous hater alert.

Anonymous 6 hours ago

Aamir Khan is a weird character, looks weird too.

