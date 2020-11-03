Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash gets anticipatory bail; No arrest can be done till Nov 7: Report

Deepika Padukone’s ex-manager Karishma Prakash has been on the radar of the Narcotics Control Bureau in the ongoing Bollywood drugs nexus case

It’s been almost five months since Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last. While his unfortunate demise left many questions unanswered, it also brought Bollywood drug nexus in the light. While the Narcotics Control Bureau has been investigating the matter, several big names came on the agency’s radar including , Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh. In fact, and her ex-manager Karishma Prakash’s name also emerged in the case. And while Karishma has been interrogated in the case it was reported that the Bureau had recently recovered drugs from her Mumbai residence.

This isn’t all. The media reports also suggested that Karishma was untraceable and was not responding to the summons. Now as per a recent development in the case, Karishma can take a sigh of relief as her anticipatory bail has been accepted. As per a report in News18, in a relief granted to the lady, she cannot be arrested till November 7. However, she will have to be present before the NCB before November 7 for questioning. It is also reported that her lawyer has informed the court that she will be cooperating with the probe. Apparently, this is a temporary relief for the Deepika’s ex-manager. Meanwhile, Karishma has recently resigned from KWAN Talent Management Company.

To recall, Karishma had earlier appeared before the agency in September this year after her drug chat with Deepika from 2017 went viral. The chat revealed the duo spoke about "maal" and "hash". Following this, Deepika and Karishma were summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in Mumbai and were questioned for several hours.

Credits :News18

