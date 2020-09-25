Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash summoned again by NCB; To appear on September 26 for interrogation
The Narcotics Control Bureau’s investigation in Bollywood’s drug nexus is taking new turn with every day. While the agency has been grilling several people in the case, Rakul Preet Singh and Deepika Padukone’s managed Karishma Prakash has been investigated today. And now as per the recent update, Karishma will be joining the interrogation again tomorrow. The development was confirmed by NCB lately. In fact, it is also reported that Karishma will be confronted by Deepika during the questioning.
This is a developing story.
Today Rakul Preet Singh and Karishma Prakash, actor Deepika Padukone's manager, joined the investigation. Karishma has been called again tomorrow: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) #Mumbai
