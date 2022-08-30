Deepika Padukone’s new PICS with smudged red lipstick leave Ranveer Singh amused; See REACTION

Ranveer Singh is quite amused with Deepika Padukone’s new photos on social media. Earlier today, Deepika took to her social media space and shared a couple of photos sporting bright red lipstick. In the first picture, Deepika gives a closeup of her lips that look amazing with red coloured lipstick on. We can also see a bit of her flawless skin, while it looks like she is wearing a black attire. The next picture is a blurred image of her. The actress can be seen laughing with her lipstick smudged around. The Gehraiyaan star has tied her hair in a bun and still looks amazing. Sharing these pictures, Deepika wrote, “How it started v/s How it’s going’ with a lips emoji.

As soon as Deepika shared these photos, the post was flooded with likes and comments from her fans and followers. Among others, hubby Ranveer also left a reaction. Taking to the comments, the actor expressed his amusement as he wrote, “Baby (laughing emoji) (pink heart emoji)”.

Recently, Deepika made it to the headlines after Ayan Mukerji released a clip of Brahmastra featuring Ranbir Kapoor with a voiceover that netizens felt is of Deepika Padukone.

Recently, Deepika Padukone shared the first look of her highly-anticipated film Pathaan and wrote: "Tadaa! #Pathaan Releasing #25thJanuary in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu!" The poster shows her with a forehead injury and wielding a pistol. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in the lead. Pathaan will hit theatres on the 25th of January, 2023. Directed by Siddharth Anand of War fame, the film is backed by Yash Raj Films and will release in theatres in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Apart from this, Deepika will feature next in Fighter, Project K, and The Intern.

