Deepika Padukone’s nickname for Ranveer Singh is too 'delicious' and cute to handle; Find out

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the hottest couples in Bollywood. Their chemistry is sizzling both on-screen and off-screen. Well, these two never fail to make the hearts of their fans flutter with their lovey-dovey posts for each other. Also, these two never hesitate in expressing their love for each other. Well, recently Ranveer won yet another award at the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards and shares his happiness on social media. But what caught our attention was his wife Deepika’s comment on his post.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ranveer Singh shared a couple of pictures of him receiving an award from Kabir Khan himself at the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards. In the pictures, we can see Ranveer looking dapper in his black suit and posing with a smile with his 83 director as he receives the award. Sharing these pictures, the Bajirao Mastani actor wrote, “Thank you @pinkvilla #pinkvillastyleicons Thank you @kabirkhankk #83 #kapildev.” Reacting to this, Deepika wrote, “Our shelves are full cookie! But who cares…Keep em coming!.”

Check out Ranveer Singh’s post:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone has some interesting projects in the pipeline. She has a Pan-India project Project K along with Prabhas. She will be next seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s much-talked-about comeback film Pathaan. The movie will mark her fourth collaboration with King Khan after Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, and Happy New Year. Besides, Deepika will also be working on the Indian adaptation of the American comedy-drama The Intern which will also star Amitabh Bachchan in a key role. She has a film called 'Fighter' with Hrithik Roshan.

Talking about Ranveer Singh, he has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt. This film will see Karan Johar stepping in as a director after almost 7 years.

