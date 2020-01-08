Deepika Padukone’s old interview supporting Rahul Gandhi for PM goes viral post her JNU visit

A day after Deepika Padukone attended the ongoing protests at JNU, an old interview of the actress resurfaced on social media wherein she was seen vouching for Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Minister of India.

, who is gearing up for the release of Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, struck hornet’s nest lately after she made an appearance at the ongoing protests in Jawahar Lal Nehru University. The actress attended the protest while she was in the national capital to promote Chhapaak. Although she didn’t make any statement, her mere presence brought the heated debate once again in the limelight. While Deepika was appreciated for taking a stand against the violent attack on the students and teachers of the renowned institution, many called it a mere publicity stunt for Chhapaak promotions.

On the other hand, the Padmaavat actress also received flak on social media for her decision to join the protest. In fact, micro-blogging site Twitter was flooded with the tweets to boycott Deepika’s new release Chhapaak. Amid this social media slamming, an old interview of the diva has resurfaced on the internet wherein Deepika was seen supporting Rahul Gandhi for becoming the Prime Minister of the country. In the video, the Bajirao Mastani actress stated, "I don't know much about politics. But from whatever I see on TV, whatever Rahul Gandhi is doing makes him a classical example for the youth. Hopefully, he will be Prime Minister one day."

To note, Deepika had given this interview years before the present Prime Minister Narendra Modi defeated Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha elections. Soon after the video clip went viral on social media, the trolls once again took an opportunity to slam the actress for her political views.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Deepika will be venturing into production with Chhapaak. The movie is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Also starring Vikrant Massey in the lead, Chhapaak will be hitting the screens on January 10, 2020.

