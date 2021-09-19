Deepika Padukone’s post badminton glow is unmissable in her latest PIC

Deepika Padukone is quite active on social media these days. Her post or pictures takes no time in going viral on the internet. The actress is one of the most loved and successful actresses in Bollywood. She rules millions of hearts. The actress often shares her life updates on social media and gives fans a glimpse of her hectic schedule. Today, also she shared a picture on her Instagram handle. And fans also did not take much time in reacting to the picture.

She has shared her selfie with the caption written ‘post glow’. Deepika was returning from her badminton session. She is wearing a black round next t-shirt and posing while sitting in the car. The actress is not wearing any makeup and has kept her hair tied in a pony style as usual. Well, her flawless skin is visible and making fans gushing over it.  One of the users wrote, “Fabulous’. Another wrote, “Awesome’. Many also dropped fire emojis in the comment section.

Well, recently Ranveer Singh held an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram and Deepika interrupted it by asking ‘When you are coming home’. The actor, who is known for his sassy replies, answered ‘Khana garam karlo baby, main abhi buss ponch hi raha hu.”

On the work front, Deepika and Ranveer will be seen together in the film 83. This will be the first time they will work together after marriage. Apart from this, the actress will also be seen with Hrithik Roshan in Fighter.

Credits: Deepika Padukone Instagram


Comments
Anonymous : she dont look like this without make up all knw
REPLY 0 12 hours ago
Anonymous : QUEEN
REPLY 2 12 hours ago
Anonymous : basic bb cream is so visible cmon DP
REPLY 1 12 hours ago
Anonymous : no makeup badminton look she means lol
REPLY 0 12 hours ago
Anonymous : tats a filter dude
REPLY 1 12 hours ago
Anonymous : yeh filter ka kamal hai glow nahi
REPLY 4 14 hours ago
Anonymous : filter!
REPLY 1 14 hours ago
Anonymous : post make up. and badminton look
REPLY 1 14 hours ago
Anonymous : Ugly without the layers of makeup
REPLY 2 15 hours ago
Anonymous : I am sure her parents are so proud of her. She is very talented she was a national level badminton player at the age of 16. Then she quit her badminton career to economics and actress and now she is on the top
REPLY 3 15 hours ago
Anonymous : Druggie
REPLY 0 15 hours ago
Anonymous : queen
REPLY 2 15 hours ago
Anonymous : looking very nice
REPLY 2 15 hours ago
Anonymous : gorg dp
REPLY 2 15 hours ago
Anonymous : Badminton player, model, actress and now producer . What a successful women.
REPLY 3 15 hours ago
Anonymous : What a talented woman she is
REPLY 2 15 hours ago
Anonymous : shes used a filter SMH
REPLY 1 15 hours ago

