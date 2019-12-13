Deepika Padukone’s post workout selfie with her trainer is all the motivation you need to hit the gym; See pic

Talking about Chhapaak, the film is directed by Meghna Gulzar and stars Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in lead roles and the film is slated to release on January 10, 2020.

Post celebrating her first wedding anniversary with hubby , has gotten busy with the promotions of Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak. Yes, post dropping the trailer of the film, Deepika Padukone has started the promotions of the film and to begin with, the actress visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show with the director to promote the film. And alongside promoting the film, what Deepika Padukone is not missing out on is her workout because today morning, Deepika’s trainer posted a selfie with the actress wherein while Deepika is seen smiling, her trainer is in sleep mode as she wrote that only Deepika can get her to work at 6 in the morning.

That said, ever since the trailer of Chhapaak was dropped online, fans have been showering praises on the actress and during the launch of the trailer, Deepika broke down as she recounted shooting for the film and how important the film was to her. Deepika said, “I just want to say that it's not often that you come across a story...usually you have to sit through an entire narration and then decide whether you want to do a film or not. It's not often that you come across a story where you instantly know in the first few minutes of meeting a director that this is what you want to commit your life to.”

Talking about Chhapaak, the film is directed by Meghna Gulzar and stars Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in lead roles and the film is slated to release on January 10, 2020. Post Chhapaak, Deepika will be seen in Kabir Khan’s 83 opposite Ranveer Singh wherein she will play the role of Romi Dev.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor to Janhvi Kapoor: You just cannot miss THESE celebrity looks from yesterday

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone REVEALS Ranveer Singh & she watch cricket matches together; Calls THIS player her favourite

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone looks alluring in a pink ensemble as she shoots for The Kapil Sharma Show

Credits :Instagram

Read More