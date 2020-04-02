Deepika Padukone’s quarantine Episode 7 has her declare Ranveer as ‘Husband’ & we don’t think she ‘took it far

Deepika Padukone put a stamp on Ranveer Singh’s forehead declaring him as her husband. Take a look

and , just like all of us, are staying indoors amid the nationwide lockdown, and although we aren’t getting their airport photos or paparazzi clicks, however, what is good is that, both, Deepika and Ranveer Singh are quite active on social media, and therefore, they make sure to treat their fans with their candid clicks. Now thanks to social media, we all know that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been spending their quarantine by working out, eating midnight desserts, and recently, Deepika Padukone tagged herself as #WannabeMarieKonda, as she shared a photo wherein she was seen organizing pulses and other essentials in her kitchen, and today, Deepika Padukone shared a photo wherein we can see hubby Ranveer Singh enjoying his afternoon nap while Deepika sneakily goes to him and sticks the husband stamp on his forehead and alongside the photo, Deepika wrote, “Season 1:Episode 7: & while I was at it... @ranveersingh #wannabemariekondo #thinkitookittoofar Productivity in the time of COVID-19!..”

Amid the Coronavirus crisis, B-town celebs are making sure to turn their houses into gyms and workout. While turned her terrace into a gym, , too was seen doing cardio at home, and in the latest, we got a glimpse of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s quarantine time as the two were also working out, and we say this because the Gully Boy posted a photo with wifey post their workout as the two were seen sharing a hug. Soon after Katrina Kaif left a comment calling them cuties and well, we totally agree with it.

On the work front, post Padmaavat, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be seen in Kabir Khan’s 83, a film which is based on the life of Kapil Dev and the Indian World Cup victory in 1983. However, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the release of the film has been postponed as Ranveer Singh took to social media to inform the same as he wrote, “83 is not just our film but the entire nation’s film. But the health and safety of the nation always comes first. Stay safe, take care. We shall be back soon!...”

Check out Deepika Padukone's post wherein she puts a stamp on Ranveer Singh's head:

