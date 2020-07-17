Deepika Padukone’s Rani Padmavati avatar gets a stunning twist by a fan in an artwork leaving her impressed

Deepika Padukone was seen in Padmaavat as Rani Padmavati and her look was the talk of the town. Like every Friday, Deepika shared a fan’s art work today that had given a royal twist to the character’s look.

Among the popular and talented stars in Bollywood, is known for her stellar performances in several films like Piku, Chhapaak and more. However, if there is one character of her that left everyone stunned at the sight of it on screen, it was Rani Padmavati in Padmaavat. The film that starred , and Deepika received immense success at the box office along with critical acclaim. Deepika’s fans too loved her royal queen avatar. Amid the lockdown, Deepika has been sharing her fan’s artwork every Friday and once again, she did the same today.

Taking to social media, Deepika shared a beautiful and stunning piece of art created by ZenTee in which we could see how Rani Padmavati was encased in the form of a Queen of spades card from a deck. The beautiful piece of art left Deepika super impressed and she shared the same on social media with her fans. In the artwork, Rani Padmavati was seen all dolled up in traditional wear and jewellery, just like in the film, Deepika looked gorgeous.

The artwork surely impressed the star and she further showcased it on her social media handle like every week as ‘Fan Art Friday.’

Here is Deepika Padukone’s Rani Padmavati artwork:

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Deepika has been spending time with hubby Ranveer Singh and the two often share photos of their shenanigans on social media. Recently, Deepika did an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session where she revealed that Ranveer snoozes his alarm tons of times during the day. Further, she also shared her post lockdown bucket list with hers. On the work front, she will begin work on Shakun Batra’s next with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi post the lockdown.

