Deepika Padukone’s recent monochrome picture leaves hubby Ranveer Singh in awe of her; Check it out

Ranveer Singh’s comment on Deepika Padukone’s recent picture on Instagram is making the headlines for all the right reasons.

is one of the most beautiful actresses’ Bollywood ever had. Not only the actress is a powerhouse of talent, but her panache and poise are something we never get enough of. But it’s not just her fans that always drool over her beauty. In fact, Deepika’s husband is also the diva’s ardent fan and is always in awe of her charm. The Gully Boy is known for his PDA towards his lady love and leaves no chance to express his love for the Chhapaak actress.

So, when Deepika recently shared a beautiful monochrome picture from a photo shoot for a magazine, Ranveer was once again left spellbound. In the picture, Deepika was seen lying on the beach sand and her messy hair was adding charm to the beauty of the picture. While the post received over 10 lakh likes in just three hours, Ranveer’s comment on the picture hogged the spotlight. The Bajirao Mastani wrote, “Baby reham karo yaar” followed by the folding hands emoticon. Clearly, Ranveer was awestruck of Deepika’s beautiful picture.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh’s comment on Deepika Padukone’s picture:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ranveer has some interesting movies in the pipeline for him. The superstar will be seen in YRF production Jayeshbhai Jordaar wherein he will be playing the role of a Gujarati businessman. Besides, he will also be working in ’s multi-starrer period drama Takht with Vicky Kaushal, , Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. On the other hand, Deepika will be seen in the official Bollywood remake of Hollywood movie The Intern with .

