Deepika Padukone’s role in Chhapaak leaves Kartik Aaryan in awe: I already know my fav performance of the year

Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan have been in the news since their dance off at the airport. Recently, Kartik took to social media and praises Deepika’s performance in Chhapaak. Check it out.

One of the most thought-provoking films of 2020 is starrer Chhapaak. Starring Deepika as an acid attack survivor, Malti, Chhapaak showcases the story of triumph against all odds. While the film received great reviews from all, Kartik Aaryan now has also come out and praised Padukone’s performance in the film. In recent times, Kartik and Deepika have forged a great bond and are often seen praising each other’s work on social media.

Now, Kartik took to his Instagram story to pen a note on the performance he loved in Chhapaak and it is none other than Deepika’s. The Love Aaj Kal star praised Deepika’s performance in Chhapaak and mentioned that the year has just started and he already knows his most favourite acting performance. Kartik lauded Deepika as well as Chhapaak director Meghna Gulzar on his IG story and shared a poster of the film. Prior to Kartik, Janhvi too had praised Deepika’s performance in Chhapaak.

Kartik wrote, “2020 has just begun, But I already know my fav performance of the year @deepikapdukone #Chhapaak @meghnagulzar.” Recently, after Love Aaj Kal’s trailer was released, Deepika praised Kartik’s performance and left a comment on the trailer on his Instagram. The cute banter between Kartik and Deepika grabbed eyeballs when they danced to Dheeme Dheeme at the Mumbai airport. Since then, fans have been rooting for Deepika and Kartik to be cast in a film together.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik will be seen in Love Aaj Kal with Sara Ali Khan. The film is helmed by Imtiaz Ali and is a sequel to Deepika and ’s film that came out with the same name. It is slated to release on Valentine’s Day 2020. Deepika, on the other hand, is being praised for Chhapaak. Soon she will begin shooting for her next with Shakun Batra that stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

