Deepika Padukone’s sister Anisha Padukone is an ardent fans of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur; Here’s proof

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s first born Taimur often manages to hit the headlines for his adorable nature. Be it interacting with the media or posing with paps, the little Nawab steals the limelight every time he makes a public appearance. Recently, Kareena and Saif’s apple of the eye celebrated his 5th birthday and netizens weren’t behind to flood social media with sweet birthday wishes for the tiny prince.

Mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, took to social media to share a cute video of baby Taimur. In the clip, the chote Nawaab can be seen taking his first steps as mommy Kareena captures the priceless moment. While sharing the video, Kareena also penned an emotional caption that read, “Your first steps your first fall... I recorded it with so much pride. This isn’t your first or last fall, my son, but I do know one thing for sure… you will always pick yourself up, take bigger strides, and march along head held high... 'cause you are my tiger...Happy Birthday my heartbeat... My Tim Tim, no one like you mera beta #HappyBirthdayTimTim #MeraBeta #MyTiger.”

As soon as the clip surfaced online, it took social media by storm. Netizens dropped a barrage of cute comments to compliment the star-kid. When the clip caught the attention of Deepika Padukone’s younger sister Anisha Padukone, she couldn’t stop herself from re-sharing the post. While hailing Taimur as the ‘best’ baby, Anisha also shared that she is an ardent fan of the little boy. She wrote, “Simply the best #HappyBirthdayTaimur - an ardent fan.”

Click HERE to watch Anisha Padukone’s reaction before it disappears

ALSO READ| Happy Birthday Taimur Ali Khan: 5 Times Tim proved to be happy kid with his cute shenanigans in front of paps