Deepika Padukone’s spooky video leaves fans guessing; WATCH to find out

is one of the most loved actresses in the Bollywood industry. She has impressed fans with power-packed performances in the films. Recently, she has resumed shooting for the film Pathan which also stars . But apart from this, fans also adored her for her fashion sense. She knows how to make head turns. However, today the actress has left her fans wondering after she shared a spooky video on her Instagram. They are confused after watching the video.

In the video, we can see Deepika seated with eyes closed in a photo frame. As the camera comes closer, another version of the actor walked into the frame with a pair of scissors in her hand. She burst her original self and took a seat on the chair. As the camera zooms out, a few eyeballs were seen staring at the camera. Deepika captioned the video with an emoji of a ghost. As soon as she posted, fans dropped comments saying, ‘What is this?

Fans even guessed that if the video is about any upcoming film. One of the fans also requested her to announce the Pathan film. Many others dropped fire emojis in the comment section.

Click here to view the video:

It is worth mentioning here that she had deleted all her pictures on 31st December 2020 and send netizens in shock. She shared also video on the occasion of 's birthday. They were seen dancing to the viral song Twada Kutta Tommy, Sadda Kutta Kutta. She will be seen in Kabir Khan’s 83 opposite Ranveer; Shakun Batra’s next, Pathan, Fighter, The Intern.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone undergoes intense prep for high octane action sequences for Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan