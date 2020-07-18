  1. Home
Deepika Padukone’s throwback video of working out like a beast will give you weekend fitspiration; WATCH

Deepika Padukone is one of the popular stars in Bollywood. The gorgeous star never fails to shell out workout inspiration and a throwback video of her sweating it out is going viral on the internet.
Deepika Padukone's throwback video of working out like a beast will give you weekend fitspiration; WATCH
For Bollywood stars, working out and staying fit is essential as they have long hours of shoots under extreme circumstances. Speaking of this, Deepika Padukone is one of the stars who loves to stay fit and active. The gorgeous star is known for training hard when it comes to maintaining her physical health and amid the lockdown, several times, Deepika has joined Ranveer Singh in sweating it out. On the weekend, we stumbled upon a throwback workout video of the Chhapaak star that will leave you inspired. 

In a throwback video of Deepika, the gorgeous star can be seen sweating it out while doing pilates on a reformer. In the video, Padukone is seen determined to kill it and sweat it out while doing the combination of a lunge and single leg elephant. Clad in a pair of black tights with black and purple sports bralette, Deepika looked determined and charged up to achieve her fitness goals in the throwback video. Seeing the video, many fans of the star lauded her effort to stay fit.

In the past too, several times, Deepika’s workout videos have been shared on social media by her trainers and fans love to seek inspiration from the gorgeous star to stay fit. While staying at home amid the lockdown, the Padmaavat star has been doing several activities including cleaning, cooking and taking care of herself. Be it pampering herself with some face massage or just cooking her favourite dishes, Deepika is making the most of this lockdown. 

Here is Deepika Padukone’s throwback workout video:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#deepikapadukone #deepika #hot #sexy #kareenadeepika

A post shared by deepika padukone (@deepikapadukone_arabiic) on

A couple of times, Ranveer has shared selfies with Deepika as they worked out together. Fans of Deepika surely get inspired by the leggy lass as she sweats it out and shells out fitness motivation. Meanwhile, Deepika recently did an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session in which she answered several questions of her fans. She even mocked Ranveer for snoozing his alarm ‘35000’ times while she waited for him to join her for breakfast. On the work front, Deepika’s performance in Chhapaak was critically applauded. Now, she will be seen in Shakun Batra’s next with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is produced by Karan Johar and is slated to release on February 12, 2021. 

Credits :Instagram

