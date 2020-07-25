  1. Home
Deepika Padukone’s throwback workout video shows a glimpse of how she stays fit and it will leave you inspired

Deepika Padukone is one of the fittest stars in Bollywood. However, the Chhapaak star gives it her all to maintain her fitness levels. Her workout videos shared by trainer Yasmin Karachiwala will leave you inspired.
If there is one star in Bollywood who is ruling hearts due to her stellar performances in past films, it is Deepika Padukone. But, it is not just her films that receive love from fans but also her looks and style. Deepika trains extremely hard at the gym to look her best on screen and some of her workout videos are nothing short of inspiration for her fans. Amid the lockdown, the Padmaavat star has been staying at home and working out only with Ranveer Singh. However, recently, her trainer dropped a throwback video of her workout and it surely will motivate you.

In a throwback video montage, Deepika can be seen sweating it out with her trainer Yasmin Karachiwala at the gym. Prior to the lockdown, Deepika used to train at her gym and everytime a video of her was shared on social media, it used to inspire fans to hit the gym. However, amid the lockdown, Deepika is staying at home and hence, her trainer dropped the video in which we can see Deepika doing different exercises to keep herself fit and healthy. 

Seeing Deepika sweat it out like a beast and train, fans of the actress were left inspired. From rope workout to weights to Pilates, Deepika’s workout consisted of a combination of exercises and surely, it will compel you to get off the couch and sweat it out like her at home. 

Here is Deepika Padukone’s workout video:

Meanwhile, recently, Deepika’s fans have been celebrating her recent movie announcement with Prabhas. Deepika announced her association with Prabhas 21 and it left everyone excited. Deepika will be seen in the sci-fi film with Prabhas and it will be helmed by Nag Ashwin. The pan-India film will be made in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. It will go on floors in April 2021 and will release in 2022. Apart from this, Deepika also has Shakun Batra’s next with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. It is slated to release on February 12, 2021. 

