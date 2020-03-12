Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film's director Shakun Batra turns DJ on sets; Actor shares a sneak peek

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Deepika Padukone shared sneak peek from the sets of Shakun Batra’s film.

is soon going to jet off to Sri Lanka to start the schedule of Shakun Batra’s untitled film co-starring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi, and today, Deepika took to social media to share a photo of director Shakun Batra while Deepika and stylist Anaita were doing trails. A few days back, it was being reported that Anaita Shroff Adajania, who styled Deepika in Cocktail is going to style Deepika Padukone for her next film with Shakun Batra, and while Deepika and Anaita were busy with trails, director Shakun Batra turned DJ as Deepika shared sneak-peek from the trail.

Alongside a photo of Shakun’s back, Deepika wrote, “ My director doubling up as a DJ and keeping himself occupied through a 4 hour fitting session”. During a recent interview, Deepika Padukone opened up on working with Shakun in his next film as she stated that she is a big fan of his body of work because Deepika said that Shakun is beautiful when it comes to dealing with interpersonal relationships. Also, Deepika revealed that the yet to be titled film is a story about two couples and she is happy to be part of the film because she was looking forward to doing something in this space.

Often, Deepika, Ananya and Siddhanth are snapped outside Shakun’s office and as per reports, the cast of the film are doing reading sessions and workshops to develop a comfort level with each other. In Shakun’s film, while Deepika and Siddhant will be seen romancing each other, the lead actor opposite Ananya is yet to be finalized. On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Meghna’s Chhapaak where she essayed the role of an acid attack survivor.

