Deepika Padukone’s visual effects game is ‘out of this world’ in her latest Insta post; WATCH

has treated her fans with a new post Instagram post. The star took to the photo and video sharing platform to share a trippy reel video. The actress, who has over 54 million followers on the platform, always keeps people updated with her glamorous photo shoot snaps and quirky videos of her making fun. The diva shared a video of her doing multiple tasks at once as she moves around in a kitchen slab.

In the video, Deepika can be seen clad in a beautiful tie-dyed sweatshirt and pink printed shorts. The quirky video is filled with amazing visual effects as the actress moves around the area while performing tasks. The short clip shows the actress looking straight into the camera, followed by her standing with a plate of croissants. Foushee’s popular track Deep End can be heard in the background of the video as she concludes the video. While her fans were surprised by the creativity of the visuals, so was the star as she expressed her excitement with a caption, “Out of this world...Innit...!?”.

Meanwhile, talking about the professional front, the actress has a bunch of projects in her kitty. She will be seen in Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83, which also features her husband and actor . The film is slated to release on 4 June 2021, after getting delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions. The star is currently working on Shakun Batra’s untitled film alongside Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

