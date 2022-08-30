Deepika Padukone’s voice in the new clip of Brahmastra featuring Ranbir Kapoor? Netizens think so

As we are just 10 days away from the release of Brahmastra, the excitement of the fans has reached its peak. Ayan Mukerji has been sharing pictures and videos of the film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and others in pivotal roles. Today just a couple of hours ago, Ayan Mukerji shared a clip from the film featuring Ranbir and a voiceover runs in the background. Fans have loved the video but netizens feel that the voice running in the background is of non-other than Deepika Padukone.

Ayan Mukerji took to his Instagram handle to share a clip from Brahmastra. In the video, we can see Ranbir Kapoor burning in a fire. Sharing this video, Ayan wrote, “10 DAYS TO GO. Can’t believe we only have 10 days to go before Brahmāstra releases. All these years, Brahmāstra has belonged mainly to me and to the core team around me. But from September 9th - it will belong more to the audiences who experience it and hopefully appreciate it ! Very emotional, nervous, exciting, non-stop work days as we prepare to let Brahmāstra go out fully into this World! #brahmastra.” The moment he shared this video, one of the fans wrote, ‘This is DEEPIKA's VOICE!!!’, another one added, ‘Am I the Only One Hearing Deepika?’

Check out the comments:

Earlier certain reports suggest that Deepika Padukone is going to be a part of the film. But Ayan Mukerji in the promotional events has maintained that Deepika is not a part of the film. Brahmastra is intended to serve as the first one ever made in a planned trilogy as a part of its own cinematic universe called 'Astraverse'. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli is presenting the film in all four languages. Chiranjeevi has lent his voice to the Telugu trailer of Brahmastra. The film is slated to release on September 9.

