Deepika Padukone’s year end photo dump has all things she loves; We wonder where is Ranveer Singh?

We are on the last day of 2021 and just a few hours before the year ends Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of her pictures from this year. The actress is quite active on social media and often shares wonderful pictures from her day to day life, giving updates on what is happening with her to her fans and followers. Today too she shared a photo dump from 2021 and it has everything she loves from food to flowers to travel. But one thing that is missing from these pictures is her hubby Ranveer Singh.