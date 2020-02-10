Deepika Padukone & Saif Ali Khan or Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan; Your fav Love Aaj Kal jodi? COMMENT

While the audiences loved Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan in the 2009 film, it will be interesting to see whether Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan will create the same magic as Saif and DP in Love Aaj Kal 2020.

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Love Aaj Kal had created a buzz since the announcement of the movie was made. The movie had been the talk of the town mainly because of the comparisons between the 2009 movie of the same name starring and . For the uninitiated, the 2009 film Love Aaj Kal was directed by Imtiaz Ali and produced by Saif Ali Khan and Dinesh Vijan. The film showed the feeling of pure love which never changes, although the perspective of realising one's soulmate has changed over time.

The movie received a positive response from the critics as well as the audiences. Saif and Deepika's chemistry and acting in the movie was loved and appreciated by all. The songs of the movie were also a huge hit. Talking about Love Aaj Kal 2020, the movie was first called Aaj Kal but then Imtiaz who has also directed the 2020 film named the movie the same as the original, Love Aaj Kal. The 2020 movie also revolves around the same story as the 2009 movie but it is a new take on new-age love. The 2009 movie also brings a fresh jodi Kartik and Sara on the big screen.

Fans are already going gaga over Sara and Kartik much before the release of the film. Talking about the similarities of the 2009 and the 2020 film, like the original Love Aaj Kal, Imtiaz is telling a love story from "Aaj" and "Kal" keeping the same face of the protagonist. But while the audiences loved Deepika and Saif in the 2009 film, it will be interesting to see whether Kartik and Sara will create the same magic as Saif and DP in the film? Will they be the new favourite Love Aaj Kal jodi?

Love Aaj Kal 2020 is all set t hit the theaters on 14th February 2020.

