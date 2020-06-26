Deepika Padukone & Salman Khan or Katrina Kaif & Shah Rukh Khan; Whom do you want to see together? VOTE

Deepika Padukone and Salman Khan have never appeared together in any movie. However, Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif have done movies together. Do comment and let us know which jodi do you want to see on the silver screen. .

There are some iconic on-screen jodis in Bollywood who have appeared together in multiple movies. We can take numerous examples here including - , - , -Rakul Preet Singh, -Kareena Kapoor Khan, - and many more. These on-screen pairs did wonders despite featuring more than once in movies. However, there are a few among the B-town celebs who are yet to make an on-screen appearance in a movie together.

Among the first names that can be taken here are of Salman Khan and Deepika Padukone. The superstar has featured with many other actresses in movies. However, he has never appeared alongside Deepika till date. So, it would be really amazing to see them together on-screen. The other pair that we will be talking about has already featured together in movies earlier. Yes, we are talking about Shah Rukh Khan and here. The two of them have earlier appeared in movies like Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Zero.

However, ardent fans surely want to see the two actors together on-screen again and we can’t agree more! We surely want these two respective jodis (Salman Khan-Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan-Katrina Kaif) to feature together on-screen soon. What are your opinions about the same? Which jodi among these two on-screen pairs would you love to see in a movie? Do let us know your valuable comments in the section below.

