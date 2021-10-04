Deepika Padukone to Sara Ali Khan: Actors who have come under the scanner of NCB in relation to drugs

With ’s son being taken in the custody by the NCB after a Goa bound cruise was busted, the chapter of drugs has been reopened in the Bollywood industry once again. Last year after the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, the connection between Bollywood and drugs have been probed and some shocking details have come forward. In fact, many names of A-listers had come out whose involvement in the drugs fiasco was suspected. From to Sara Ali Khan a lot of actors have come under the scanner of NCB.

Below are the names of actors:

Deepika Padukone

A name whose involvement in the Bollywood-drug nexus that emerged in 2020, shocked everyone was that of Deepika Padukone. She was reportedly summoned by the NCB in relation to the probe that took place after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. Deepika’s chats with her manager Karishma Prakash had come out wherein the actress was reportedly asking for ‘maal’ and ‘hash’. Both Deepika and Karishma were confronted at the NCB office and were questioned about their chats from 2017.

Sara Ali Khan

Just like Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan was also summoned by the NCB in relation to the probe that took place after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. Reportedly, NCB had confirmed that Sara Ali Khan's name had emerged during Rhea Chakraborty's interrogation, in relation to a complaint lodged by SAD's Manjinder Singh Sirsa about a 2019 Bollywood party.

Shraddha Kapoor too was summoned on the same day as Deepika and Sara but reportedly after a 6 hours interrogation the actress had denied consuming drugs.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh’s name was also dragged in this case. Reportedly, during her NCB questioning the actress claimed that the drugs that were recovered from her house belonged to Rhea Chakraborty. Apparently, Rhea would order drugs at Rakul’s house and that the stash recovered from her home was not hers, sources said.

Rana Daggubati

Reportedly, Rana Daggubati too appeared before the ED in Hyderabad on September 8 2021 due to his connection with the 2017 Tollywood Drug Scam. Apart from Rana Daggubati, several other South Indian film industry celebrities including Rakul Preet Singh and Ravi Teja were summoned by the agency in the drug case.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan leaves from NCB office for medical ahead of Court hearing in drug case; PICS